Benefit Street Partners racks up $4.7bn for fifth direct lending fund

Benefit Street Partners has closed its fifth direct lending fund at $4.7 billion.

BSP Debt Fund V will target private equity sponsored and non-sponsored middle market companies in North America. The fund’s investors include sovereign wealth funds, public and corporate pension plans, insurance companies, family offices, and other institutional investors.

“The close of BSP Debt Fund V reflects the strong demand for this asset class from both existing and new limited partners around the globe,” said David Manlowe, CEO of BSP in a statement. “The market opportunity and backdrop for U.S. direct lending is tremendous. We are grateful for the confidence our investors have shown in our team to deploy this portfolio. We look forward to providing companies with bespoke financing solutions in this latest vintage fund, while helping our investors seek to achieve their target returns.”

Based in New York, the BSP platform was established in 2008. BSP is a wholly owned subsidiary of Franklin Templeton.