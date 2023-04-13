Benford Capital acquires snack products provider Legacy Bakehouse

- Legacy’s products include snack mixes, bagel chips, pita chips, rye chips and bread sticks
- Based in Chicago, Benford invests in the lower middle market
- Benford was founded in 2004
Benford Capital Partners has acquired Legacy Bakehouse, a Wisconsin-based maker of baked snack products. No financial terms were disclosed.
TKO Miller advised Legacy on the sale.
Legacy’s products include snack mixes, bagel chips, pita chips, rye chips, and bread sticks.
Based in Chicago, Benford invests in the lower middle market. Benford was founded in 2004. Since inception, Benford Capital has acquired over 40 companies.