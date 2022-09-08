Beringer Capital continues its digital-first trend acquiring Dig Insights

Beringer’s purchase of Dig Insights follows on from three digital-first acquisitions since last year

The firm invests in founder-led companies that are focused on digitally transforming their respective sectors

Dig Insights has been recognized as one of Canada’s fastest-growing companies by both Canadian Business and The Globe and Mail

Beringer Capital this week announced it has acquired Toronto-based Dig Insights, a technology-enabled services company that delivers consumer insights and market research consulting, tools and solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

Dig Insights has been recognized as one of Canada’s fastest-growing companies by both Canadian Business and The Globe and Mail. The company has approximately 200 employees and has operations in Toronto, Vancouver, Chicago and the UK.

“To date, Dig has done a remarkable job of differentiating its offering and positioning itself as a core mechanism in the innovation processes of major players across a variety of industries,” said David Saunders, vice president at Beringer Capital. “Now, they are ready for their next phase of growth, backed by Beringer’s deep network and trusted expertise in sales, business development, and market expansion.”

“There are a multitude of factors that attracted Beringer, and many others, to Dig. For us, it was a combination of their commitment to leveraging digital transformation to effectively democratize the market research space, as well as their outstanding leadership team,” added Perry Miele, chair and managing partner at Beringer Capital. “We look forward to building on their impressive brand and collaborating closely with the Dig team on growing its client base and further building out the company’s solutions across the entire innovation lifecycle.”

Beringer Capital is a private equity firm that specializes in the information, media, marketing, commerce, data and technology sectors. It is headquartered in Toronto. Last year, the firm announced three digital-first acquisitions in the performance marketing, real estate and financial sectors.

Beringer last year closed its fourth flagship fund at $307 million.