Berkshire Partners-backed FoodChain ID names Kearney as CEO

FoodChain ID, which is backed by Berkshire Partners, has appointed Conor Kearney as CEO. Kearney succeeds Brad Riemenapp, who led FoodChain ID as CEO for more than five years before passing away in May.

FoodChain ID, is a provider of food safety and testing solutions.

Kearney joined FoodChain ID in 2021 and most recently served as interim CEO during Riemenapp’s medical leave of absence. Before joining FoodChain ID, he spent 11 years at Staples Inc. in numerous leadership roles, most recently managing a multi-billion product division, and five years at McKinsey & Company.

Ted Rainaud, managing director at Berkshire Partners, said in a statement, “Conor has already had a significant impact on FoodChain ID. His collaborative leadership style and ability to rally the organization to achieve its goals make him the absolute right person to lead FoodChain ID in the next stage of its growth journey.”

Berkshire Partners acquired FoodChain ID in 2020 as part of a recapitalization transaction.

Berkshire Partners invests in the technology & communications, consumer, healthcare, and services & industrials sectors.