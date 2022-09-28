Bernhard-backed United Utility Services to buy BHI Power Delivery

Based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United Utility Services was formed in 2018

BHI Power Delivery is a specialty solutions provider

Bernhard invests in middle-market businesses

United Utility Services, which is backed by Bernhard Capital Partners, agreed to acquire BHI Power Delivery, a specialty utility transmission and distribution services provider. The seller was Westinghouse Electric Company.

No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United Utility Services is focused on building a platform of providers with specialized, industry-leading expertise in overhead and underground power transmission and distribution, substation, relay system, fiber optics communication and storm recovery services. The company was established in 2018 through the acquisition of W.A. Chester and has grown to include additional brands and services.

BHI Power Delivery is a middle market specialty solutions provider.

“As part of our initial blueprint five years ago, we set out to develop a leading platform that takes an integrated approach to servicing the electrical grid across the transmission and distribution landscape by offering a complete suite of T&D services to our utility customers – from front-end engineering to maintenance and contracting and storm response and recovery services,” said Mark Spender, a partner at Bernhard Capital Partners, in a statement. “The critical importance of reliability and resiliency in the electrical grid has become even more pronounced today, and we look forward to continuing to support the team’s ongoing efforts to deliver exceptional services to an expanding customer base. We will continue to strive to position United Utility as the premier electrical utility service provider and believe the acquisition of BHI Power Delivery is another major milestone in achieving that goal.”

Bernhard invests in middle-market businesses.