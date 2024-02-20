Bernhard Capital-backed Delta Utilities to acquire CenterPoint’s natural gas operations in Louisiana and Mississippi

The sale is expected to close toward the end of the first quarter of 2025.

Delta Utilities, which is backed by Bernhard Capital Partners, has agreed to acquire CenterPoint Energy’s natural gas distribution operations in both Louisiana and Mississippi. No financial terms were disclosed.

“This agreement models Bernhard Capital’s commitment to building more resilient communities through investment in critical infrastructure assets,” said Jeff Jenkins, founder and partner at Bernhard Capital Partners in a statement. “This transaction will bring together deep expertise and leadership with many years of experience in utility operations and the invaluable institutional knowledge of those who have operated these systems for decades to benefit customers.”

Jefferies LLC is serving as the lead financial advisor to Bernhard Capital, with Scotiabank also serving as a financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP serving as their legal advisor. Jefferies LLC and Scotiabank provided a debt financing commitment to Bernhard Capital in connection with the transaction.

Based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Bernhard Capital focuses on investing in companies that provide critical services to government, infrastructure, industrial, utility and energy sectors. Currently, Bernhard has about $3.4 billion of gross assets under management.