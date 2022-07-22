Bernhard Capital buys environmental consulting firm KC Harvey

KC Harvey will retain its headquarters in Bozeman, Montana

Bernhard Capital Partners invests in middle-market businesses that provide essential services for critical infrastructure in North America

Bernhard Capital was established in 2013

Bernhard Capital has acquired KC Harvey Environmental, an environmental and natural resources consulting, land reclamation, and field services firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

Dirk Applegate, who recently joined Bernhard Capital as a senior advisor, will oversee the platform and work closely with KC Harvey management to identify and execute on a shared vision for the long-term growth and success of the business.

“We are thrilled to welcome such a talented leader and industry veteran in Dirk as we employ our proven Blueprint approach to build an unparalleled national leader in environmental services and consulting,” said Jeff Jenkins, founder and partner of Bernhard Capital, in a statement. “The environmental services and consulting market continues to be very fragmented and a very high-growth sector with high barriers to entry. We are confident KC Harvey’s deep expertise and integrated consulting method positions it as the perfect cornerstone from which to scale and grow our platform.”

KC Harvey will retain its headquarters in Bozeman, Montana, and its existing management team, led by CEO and Chief Scientist Kevin Harvey, will work alongside Applegate to support the long-term growth and success of the company.

