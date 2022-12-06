Bernhard Capital forms Department of Energy services platform via acquisitions of BGS and SE&C

Moving forward, Harry Boston will continue as president of BGS, and Duane Schmoker will continue as president of SE&C.

Bernhard Capital has formed a Department of Energy services platform through its recent acquisitions of Boston Government Services and Sterling Engineering & Consulting Group. No financial terms were disclosed.

The platform will form a national network of engineering and consulting firms, primarily consisting of organizations operating within the Department of Energy complex.

Established in 2007 by Dr. Harry L. Boston, Oak Ridge, Tennessee-based BGS is a nuclear engineering, safety, program management, technology and cybersecurity firm.

Founded in 2014 by Duane Schmoker and headquartered in Richland, Washington, Richland, Washington-based SE&C provides executive management and technical consulting services to organizations in the federal and commercial markets focused primarily on energy, environmental remediation and national security.

“The acquisitions of BGS and SE&C provide unique and valuable capabilities for our platform and will meaningfully expand our premier consulting and field service offerings around the DOE complex,” said Chris Dillon, a managing director at Bernhard Capital Partners in a statement. “As the DOE and broader commercial industries continue to invest ambitiously in clean energy, energy security, modernization and transitioning our energy grid and national infrastructure, the expertise of the BGS and SE&C teams will be invaluable to driving the long-term success of these essential national, regional and local projects.”

Formed in 2013, Bernhard Capital Partners has approximately $2.5 billion of gross assets under management.