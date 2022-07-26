Bernhard hires Preis as managing director

Preis will be responsible for helping lead the firm’s capital markets activities across all aspects of the investment and portfolio management processes.

Bernhard Capital Partners has named Phillip Preis as a managing director. In his new role, he will be responsible for helping lead the firm’s capital markets activities across all aspects of the investment and portfolio management processes.

Most recently, Preis was a managing director at Dundon Advisors, LLC where he led the firm’s investment banking team and helped build its unsecured creditor committee advisory business. Previously, he served as a director in Houlihan Lokey’s financial restructuring group, where he led both company and creditor-side financial restructuring engagements.

Preis holds an MBA from the Darden Graduate School of Business Administration at the University of Virginia and a BS in commerce from the University of Virginia.

“Having worked closely with Phil on a range of complex transactions and capital markets activities, we have strong confidence in his capabilities, vision and ability to execute,” said Timothy Poche, COO at Bernhard Capital, in a statement “His unique perspective will serve both the firm and our portfolio companies well as we navigate today’s increasingly sophisticated capital markets and grow our investment platform. We are thrilled to welcome him to the Bernhard Capital team.”

Bernhard Capital Partners is a services and infrastructure-focused private equity management firm established in 2013. Bernhard Capital has approximately $2.5 billion of gross assets under management.