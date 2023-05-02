Bernhard to buy VSE’s federal and defense business for $100m

VSE is a provider of aftermarket distribution and maintenance, repair and overhaul services for air, land and sea transportation assets for commercial and government markets.

Bernhard Capital Partners has agreed to acquire VSE’s federal and defense business for $100 million.

Headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, VSE is a provider of aftermarket distribution and maintenance, repair and overhaul services for air, land and sea transportation assets for commercial and government markets.

“We are excited to acquire the federal and defense business from VSE Corporation,” said Thomas Henley, managing director at Bernhard Capital Partners, in a statement. “VSE’s federal and defense business is a quality organization with a long history of strong mission-critical client performance, an experienced leadership team, and longstanding partnerships that will serve as a strong platform for profitable growth. BCP will bring additional focus and resources to support the FDS leadership team as it broadens its customer base and expands its offerings to support new programs to benefit all FDS stakeholders.”

The transaction is expected to close in late 2023 to early 2024.

Jones Day served as legal counsel to VSE while Jefferies LLC served as financial advisor.

Formed in 2013, Bernhard has about $3 billion of gross assets under management.