Bertram appoints Koeniger as VP and Muench as origination analyst

Bertram Capital has hired Paul Koeniger as vice president and Bobby Muench as origination analyst for its origination and capital markets team.

“We are thrilled to welcome Paul and Bobby to the Origination and Capital Markets team,” said David Hellier, a partner at Bertram, in a statement. “Paul and Bobby bring additive skill sets that will help us extend our deep middle market intermediary relationships and lead the launch of our thesis driven, technology-enabled sourcing effort.”

In his new role, Koeniger will focus on supporting Bertram’s sourcing and origination efforts by managing and expanding the firm’s deep intermediary relationships. His responsibilities will also include assessing new investment opportunities and assisting the sell side selection process. Additionally, Koeniger will lead Bertram’s thesis-driven company outreach efforts.

Previously, Koeniger worked at Capstone where he was a vice president on the deal origination team. Prior to Capstone, he held business development roles within the asset management space at Cerulli Associates and F-Squared Investments.

Koeniger is based in Boston.

Muench recently joined Bertram to develop and launch the company’s proprietary, technology-enabled sourcing platform. Prior to Bertram, Muench was an analyst at R.W. Baird on the industrials team. Prior to joining Baird, Muench was the manager, data analytics and information management at Irgens.

Bertram Capital targets investments in lower middle market companies. Since its inception in 2006, the firm has raised over $2.2 billion of capital commitments.