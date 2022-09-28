Bertram-backed ReVamp acquires Apollo Concrete Coatings

The transaction supports the expansion of ReVamp’s footprint in the Northeast US

ReVamp Companies, a portfolio company of Bertram Capital, has acquired Apollo Concrete Coatings, an installer of concrete coatings. No financial terms were disclosed.

The transaction supports the expansion of ReVamp’s footprint in the Northeast U.S.

“As our fifth acquisition, Apollo will help extend the national reach of the ReVamp brand,” said Tom Beerle, a partner at Bertram, in a statement. “Less than 10 months in, we have established what we believe to be the best group of operators in this industry, while also creating a broader and more compelling set of career opportunities for the team on the ReVamp platform.”

Based in Lena, Illinois, ReVamp Companies is is a national residential concrete coatings platform.

Bertram Capital invests in lower middle market companies. Since its inception in 2006, the firm has raised over $2.2 billion of capital commitments.