Bertram Capital-backed ReVamp acquires Flagler Concrete Coatings

ReVamp Companies, a portfolio company of Bertram Capital, has acquired Flagler Concrete Coatings LLC, an installer of concrete coatings in the Flagler County, Florida area. No financial terms were disclosed.

“ReVamp continues to systematically expand its geographic footprint for residential concrete coatings,” added Tom Beerle, a partner at Bertram Capital, in a statement. “We are thrilled to add Flagler to our growing network and excited for Jeff and his team to continue building the ReVamp platform nationwide.”

ReVamp Companies is a national residential concrete coatings platform based in Lena, Illinois.

Bertram Capital is a private equity firm targeting investments in lower middle market companies. Since its inception in 2006, the firm has raised over $2.2B of capital commitments.