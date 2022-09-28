Bessemer-backed Legacy Restoration buys Janney Construction

Janney’s existing management team, including CEO Derek Janney, will continue to lead the company under the Janney brand

Legacy Restoration, a portfolio company of Bessemer Investors, has acquired Florida-based Janney Construction, a provider of exterior restoration and remodeling services. No financial terms were disclosed.

Scott Mullins, CEO of Legacy, said in a statement, “We are excited to welcome Derek and the Janney team, along with Janney’s retail expertise and marketing capabilities, to Legacy. The addition of Janney allows us to extend our geographic footprint into the southeast with one of the highest rated roofing organizations in the country. This is an important next step in Legacy and Bessemer’s joint goal of building the largest and highest performing exterior restoration business in the country.”

Tree Line Capital Partners and Bridge Bank, a division of Western Alliance Bank, provided debt financing for the transaction.

Legacy Restoration was founded in 2011. Headquartered near Minneapolis, Legacy is primarily focused on re-roofing services to the single-family, multi-family and commercial markets across the upper Midwest.

Janney Roofing was founded in 2006.

Bessemer Investors invests in middle-market businesses.