Bessemer-backed Pet Flavors appoints Medina and Martin as VPs

Pet Flavors, a producer of pharmaceutical-grade flavor bases and palatants used in chewable pharmaceuticals for pets, has named David Medina as vice president of commercial and business development, and Cathy Martin as vice president of marketing and strategy. Pet Flavors is backed by Bessemer Investors LLC.

Pet Flavors was founded in 1990, Melbourne, Florida.

“We are excited to welcome David and Cathy to Pet Flavors,” said Founder and CEO Mark Pieloch, in a statement. “David brings a strong medical and pharmaceutical background to the Company, as well as extensive knowledge of the animal health industry. Cathy has a proven track record in innovation, enabling revenue growth and market expansion and a collaborative, authentic leadership style that allows her to build an engaged, effective team.”

Dr. Medina began his career as a veterinarian before moving into the commercial side of the animal health industry. Most recently, he was senior marketing director of therapeutics and vaccines at Elanco, where he was in charge of marketing strategy in the U.S. His previous positions include vice president and general manager of Bayer Animal Health Canada.

Martin joins Pet Flavors from Elanco, where she was executive director of U.S. parasiticides and pet health. Previous positions during her 18-year tenure there include executive director of integration and senior director of companion animal marketing.

Bessemer Investors invests in middle market businesses.