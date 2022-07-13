Bessemer Investors back Roto-Rooter franchisee RotoCo

RotoCo founder and CEO Jim Holcomb and President Brian McCann will remain in their roles.

BofA Securities, Inc. served as financial advisor to RotoCo while Cowen served as financial advisor to Bessemer Investors

Audax Private Debt and Treeline Capital Partners are providing debt financing for the transaction

Bessemer Investors backs middle market businesses

Bessemer Investors LLC has made an investment in California-based RotoCo, LLC, the largest franchisee of the Roto-Rooter Plumbing and Drain Service in the U.S and Canada. No financial terms were dislcosed.

RotoCo founder and CEO Jim Holcomb, and President Brian McCann will remain in their roles.

On the transaction, Holcomb said in a statement: “We are delighted to join with Bessemer in the expansion of our business. We have significant opportunity to continue growing the business as we have successfully done since its founding and are excited to work alongside Bessemer through our next phase of business growth.”

BofA Securities, Inc. served as financial advisor to RotoCo, while DLA Piper and SkarlatosZonarich served as legal counsel. Cowen served as financial advisor to Bessemer Investors, while Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP served as legal counsel. Audax Private Debt and Treeline Capital Partners are providing debt financing for the transaction.

Founded in 1974 by Jim Holcomb, RotoCo is a family-owned business and the largest franchise partner of Roto-Rooter Plumbing and Drain Service. RotoCo operates under the Roto-Rooter brand in San Diego County, Los Angeles County, The Inland Empire, The County of Santa Barbara, Monterey County, California’s entire Central Valley region, and north beyond Sacramento County.

Bessemer Investors backs middle market businesses.