BIP appoints Burke as head of strategic and investor relations

Building Industry Partners has named Toni Burke as head of strategic and investor relations.

In her new role, Burke will oversee the expansion and operationalization of the firm’s strategic partner and investor base, both from within and outside the U.S. building industry.

“As we look to champion greater alignment of interests among businesses and their employees, affecting industry-wide change will require scaling our strategic ecosystem of purpose-aligned partners, advisors, and investors,” said Matt Ogden, BIP’s founder and managing partner, in a statement. “We could not imagine a better leader than Toni to take on this mission-critical role. She has spent the better part of her career building things from the ground up and driving impact at scale.”

A former software executive and social entrepreneur, Burke most recently led sustainability for SAP’s customer experience line of business. Prior to her tenure at SAP, Burke led two public sector organizations, City Year and the Eli J. Segal Citizen Leadership Foundation.

Based in Boston, BIP invests in the U.S. building industry. BIP was founded by Ogden in 2008.