BIP-backed Endeavor Fire Protection buys Allegiant Fire Protection

Endeavor Fire Protection, which is backed by Building Industry Partners, has acquired Allegiant Fire Protection, a provider of fire alarm systems. No financial terms were disclosed.

Endeavor is a provider of fire protection and life safety solutions.

Allegiant was founded in 2018.

Steve Shaffer, an operating partner at BIP and director of Endeavor Fire Protection, said in a statement, “I look forward to working with Mike Carli and the Allegiant team. They have built a terrific fire and life safety platform that will allow us to continue to expand throughout the Midwest and beyond. The fire and life safety industry provides many growth possibilities and Allegiant is well positioned to take advantage of the opportunities. Congratulations to Mike and his team on the company they have built, and I am excited to be part of their future success.”

Much Shelist acted as M&A legal counsel and Holland & Knight LLP acted as corporate and financing legal counsel to BIP. Fifth Third Bank and Siguler Guff & Company provided debt financing to support the acquisition.

Based in Boston, BIP is focused on the U.S. building industry. It was founded by Matt Ogden in 2008.