BIP-backed NASL acquires profile lamination firm DMOC

North American Specialty Laminations, which is backed by Building Industry Partners, has acquired Diversified Manufacturing of California, a profile lamination wrapping firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

Wisconsin-based NASL is a provider of differentiated specialty lamination, fabrication, and finishing solutions to the building products OEM industry.

DMOC specializes in applying acrylic exterior laminates, as well as real wood veneers, paper veneer products, and paintable, stainable veneers to any profile.

“This acquisition is another example of NASL’s commitment to meet its customers where they are physically located. We are excited to combine DMOC’s tremendously skilled lamination team with ours,” said Pat Mascia, BIP partner and NASL board chair, in a statement

Partners involved in this opportunity were Holland & Knight LLP, Fifth Third Bank and Intrinsic LLC, and Siguler Guff.

Based in Boston, BIP is focused on the U.S. building industry. Founded by Matt Ogden in 2008, BIP’s investments include U.S. LBM Holdings, Kodiak Building Partners, Homewood Holdings, and U.S. Fence Solutions/Binford Supply.