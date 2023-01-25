BIP-backed NASL hires Spence as sales and marketing EVP

Spence will be based in Texas and will be managing NASL's sales and marketing teams nationwide.

North American Specialty Laminations, which is backed by Building Industry Partners, has named Eric Spence as executive vice president of sales and marketing.

Osseo, Wisconsin-based NASL is a provider of differentiated specialty lamination, fabrication, and finishing solutions to the building products OEM industry.

Spence comes to NASL after serving as president and CEO of RAM Industries. Prior to RAM, Spence was senior vice president of sales and marketing for PlyGem Industries, and previously served as senior vice president of sales for JELD-WEN.

“We are pleased to have Eric join our executive team, as his industry experience and expertise in our core markets and channels will advance significant organic and acquisitive growth opportunities for NASL,” said Doug Rende, CEO of NASL, in a statement.

