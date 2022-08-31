BIP-backed Southeast Building Supply Interests acquires Buettner Brothers Lumber Company

Partners involved in this transaction were Holland & Knight LLP, Fifth Third Bank, Intrinsic LLC, CBIZ Insurance Services Inc and Siguler Guff

Southeast Building Supply Interests, which is backed by Building Industry Partners, has acquired Cullman, Alabama-based Buettner Brothers Lumber Company, a provider of lumber products. No financial terms were disclosed.

SBSI is led by Roger Farmer, and serves local, regional, and national builders and contractors, as well as do-it-yourself customers, across five states in the Southeast. Buettner is SBSI’s first location in Alabama and third acquisition of this summer including Wallace Building Supply and Haywood Builders Supply.

Cam Sadler, a vice president at BIP, said in a statement, “We see tremendous opportunity in North Alabama. Cullman is a great place to live, and Buettner is well positioned to service a major economic growth corridor.”

Building Industry Partners targets the U.S. building industry. Founded by Matt Ogden in 2008, BIP is headquartered in Boston.