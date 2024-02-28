BKM Capital buys Canyon Industrial Center for $70.2m

BKM plans to invest more than $1.7 million in the property for upgrades

BKM Capital Partners has acquired Canyon Industrial Center, a San Diego-based industrial park, for $70.2 million. The seller is an unnamed global investment advisor.

BKM plans to invest more than $1.7 million in the property for upgrades.

“This transaction offered an irrefutable opportunity to secure a critical mass of infill light industrial concentration in a key Central San Diego industrial submarket at a 42% discount to replacement cost,” said Brett Turner, BKM’s senior managing director of acquisitions and dispositions in a statement. “We have a great asset in a great location, and our planned value-add capital improvement and leasing plan will only elevate the appeal of the property even further, attracting Central San Diego’s most discerning tenants.”

Canyon Industrial Center is 99 percent leased to 46 tenants in various industries.

BKM represented itself in the transaction while Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller.

Based in Newport Beach, California, BKM invests in light industrial and multi-use logistics properties in the Western U.S. The firm has invested in over $3.2 billion of small and mid-bay properties with over 3,500 tenants in 90 properties since 2013.