BlackArch Partners taps Bolt as managing director

Charlotte, North Carolina-based BlackArch Partners, a middle-market investment bank, has hired Doug Bolt as managing director. In this position, Bolt will serve as head of BlackArch’s healthcare industry group.

Prior to joining BlackArch, Bolt was head of the life sciences and healthcare practice for Deloitte Corporate Finance, the investment banking group of Deloitte. Previously in his career, Bolt worked at McColl Partners, Edgeview Partners and Bank of America. While at Edgeview, he was colleagues with many of BlackArch’s senior bankers.

BlackArch features a total of 12 industry-focused practices that cover all sectors of interest to middle-market investors.