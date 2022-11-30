Blackford acquires Artificial Turf Supply

ATS was founded in 2005 by David Barbera, who currently serves as president, founder and managing member.

Blackford Capital has acquired Carlsbad, California-based Artificial Turf Supply, a provider of synthetic and artificial turf products. No financial terms were disclosed.

ATS was founded in 2005 by David Barbera, who currently serves as president, founder and managing member. In addition to continuing in his role as president of ATS, Barbera will also become an operating partner at Blackford Capital following the close of the deal.

“David and his team have built a strong and resilient business. It’s an honor to welcome him to the Blackford family as president of ATS and as the newest addition to our experienced team of operating partners,” said Martin Stein, founder and managing director of Blackford Capital, in a statement. “With the addition of ATS to our family of backyard companies we are well positioned to accelerate the entire platform’s reach by optimizing ATS’ already impressive marketing prowess and distribution network.”

Generational Equity served as financial advisor to ATS while Koley Jessen served as legal advisor. Varnum LLP served as legal advisor and Plante Moran served as the financial and tax advisor to Blackford. Mercantile Bank of Michigan provided debt financing and Rush Street Capital provided financing advisory services in support of the transaction.

Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Blackford Capital was founded in 2010. Blackford targets the manufacturing, industrial and distribution industries.