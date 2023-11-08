BlackRock and Occidental ink joint venture to develop direct air capture plant STRATOS

According to terms of the JV, BlackRock will invest $550 million in STRATOS.

BlackRock and Occidental have formed a joint venture to develop STRATOS, a Texas-based direct air capture plant. According to terms of the JV, BlackRock will invest $550 million in STRATOS.

Construction activities for STRATOS are approximately 30 percent complete and the facility is expected to be commercially operational in mid-2025.

“BlackRock is proud to partner with global energy leader Occidental to help build the world’s largest direct air carbon capture facility in Texas,” said Larry Fink, a chairman and CEO of BlackRock in a statement. “Occidental’s technical expertise brings unprecedented scale to this cutting-edge decarbonization technology. STRATOS represents an incredible investment opportunity for BlackRock’s clients to invest in this unique energy infrastructure project and underscores the critical role of American energy companies in climate technology innovation.”

Occidental is an energy company with assets primarily in the U.S., the Middle East and North Africa.

Established in 1988, BlackRock is headquartered in New York City.