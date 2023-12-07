BlackRock-backed Influence Media Partners snaps up Enrique Iglesia’s music catalog

Iglesias was represented in the transaction by Mitch Tenzer and John Branca from Ziffren Brittenham LLP while Influence was represented by Lisa Alter from Alter, Kendrick and Baron

Iglesias has sold more than 180 million albums worldwide

Based in New York, Influence Media has invested in over 26 catalogs from a range of artists and songwriters that include Blake Shelton and Harry Styles co-writer Tyler Johnson

Influence Media Partners, a music rights platform that is backed by BlackRock and Warner Music Group, has acquired Grammy Award-winning recording artist Enrique Iglesia’s music catalog. No financial terms were disclosed.

The deal includes the rights management of Iglesia’s pre-2021 recorded music rights.

“Enrique is a global icon and having him as a part of our Influence Media family is a game-changing moment for us,” said Influence Media founder and Co-Managing Partner Lylette Pizarro in a statement. “For a quarter of a century, he has captivated fans globally with chart-topping and record-breaking hits… We couldn’t be more excited to partner with one of the most recognizable figures in modern music.”

Iglesias was represented in the transaction by Mitch Tenzer and John Branca from Ziffren Brittenham LLP while Influence was represented by Lisa Alter from Alter, Kendrick and Baron.

Iglesias has sold more than 180 million albums worldwide, released 11 studio albums and 3 greatest hits compilations. In addition to Grammy Awards, he is the recipient of numerous industry laurels, among them, Billboard Awards and ASCAP.

Based in New York, Influence Media has invested in over 26 catalogs from a range of artists and songwriters including Blake Shelton, Future, Julia Michaels, The Stereotypes, Ali Tamposi, Skyler Stonestreet and Harry Styles co-writer Tyler Johnson.