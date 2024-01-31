BlackRock invests in pediatric dental support firm Lone Peak Dental Group

Lone Peak was founded in 2003 and has 69 offices spanning 13 states.

BlackRock Impact Opportunities Fund has made an investment in Lone Peak Dental Group, a Colorado-based pediatric specialty dental support organization. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We are pleased to invest in Lone Peak Dental Group and support the company in increasing access to dental pediatric care in underserved communities. Lone Peak’s strong fundamentals, successful track record of growth and mission-focused approach makes the company a compelling investment for our clients,” said Ladell Robbins, head of BlackRock Impact Opportunities Fund in a statement. “We look forward to partnering with Ray and Lone Peak’s management team to help extend Lone Peak’s footprint.”

As part of the transaction, Memorial Hermann Health System also invested in Lone Peak alongside the BlackRock Impact Opportunities Fund. Brightwood Capital and LBC Credit Partners provided financing for the transaction.

Established in 1988, BlackRock is headquartered in New York City.