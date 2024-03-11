BlackRock to acquire wealth manager SpiderRock Advisors

The transaction, expected to close in the second quarter of this year

BlackRock has agreed to acquire SpiderRock Advisors, a Chicago-based wealth manager. No financial terms were disclosed.

BlackRock made a minority investment in SRA made in 2021.

“By giving BlackRock more SMA capabilities, this acquisition will enable us to meet growing demand from wealth managers for personalized, tax-efficient portfolios. We look forward to fully integrating SRA’s team and capabilities into our U.S. wealth adisory business and to further expanding our offerings in SMA solutions,” said Joe DeVico, co-head of BlackRock’s U.S. wealth advisory business in a statement

The transaction, expected to close in the second quarter of this year.

Jones Day acted as legal counsel for SpiderRock Advisors, LLC while Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP acted as legal counsel for BlackRock.

SpiderRock Advisors manages approximately $4.8 billion for firms in the RIAs, family office, national broker/dealers and institutional channels.