BlackRock’s climate infra biz to invest $500m in Recurrent Energy

Recurrent Energy, a subsidiary of Canadian Solar, has secured a $500 million preferred equity investment, convertible into common equity, from BlackRock‘s climate infrastructure business.

The $500 million investment will represent 20 percent of the outstanding shares of Recurrent on an as-converted basis. Canadian Solar will continue to own the remaining majority shares after the closing of the deal. Based in Guelph, Ontario, Canadian Solar is a solar technology and renewable energy company.

Recurrent Energy is a utility-scale solar and energy storage project development, ownership and operations platform. As of 30 September 2023, it had a global development pipeline of 26 gigawatts in solar and 55 gigawatt hours in storage, of which 13 gigawatt and 12 gigawatt hours, respectively, are projects with interconnections.

The investment will provide Recurrent Energy with additional capital to grow its high value project development pipeline while executing its strategy to transition from a pure developer to a developer plus long-term owner and operator in select markets including the US and Europe. It expects to have 4 gigawatts of solar and 2 gigawatt hours of storage in operation in the US and Europe by 2026.

“Recurrent Energy is emblematic of our strategy of investing in leading renewable power generation assets and transition-enabling infrastructure, and we are pleased to make this first investment commitment from the fourth vintage of BlackRock’s climate infrastructure fund franchise,” said David Giordano, global head of climate infrastructure and CIO of transition capital, BlackRock, in a statement.

Based in New York, BlackRock’s private markets platform serves investors focused on infrastructure, private debt, private equity, real estate and multi-alternatives solutions.

BlackRock managed $327 billion in liquid and illiquid alternative investments and commitments as of 31 December 2023.

BofA Securities and Banco Santander acted as financial advisors to Canadian Solar.