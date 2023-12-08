Blackstone and Digital Realty partner in $7bn JV

Digital Realty’s data center campuses are located in Frankfurt, Paris and Northern Virginia

The campuses are planned to support the construction of 10 data centers

Digital Realty will manage the development and day-to-day operations of the joint venture

Blackstone-affiliated funds led by Infrastructure, Real Estate and Tactical Opportunities have agreed to establish a joint venture with Digital Realty. Blackstone will acquire an 80 percent ownership interest in the joint venture for approximately $700 million of initial capital contributions, while Digital Realty will maintain a 20 percent interest.

The aim of the joint venture is to develop four hyperscale data center campuses across three metro areas on two continents. Austin, Texas-based Digital Realty will manage the development and day-to-day operations of the joint venture.

The four hyperscale data center campuses are located in Frankfurt, Paris and Northern Virginia and have a total estimated development cost of approximately $7 billion. The campuses are planned to support the construction of 10 data centers with approximately 500 MW of potential IT load capacity.

“Data centers are experiencing once-in-a-generation demand growth, driven by cloud adoption and the AI revolution,” said Jon Gray, president & COO of Blackstone. “Digital infrastructure is one of our highest conviction investment themes as a firm, and this transaction with a trusted data center operator in Digital Realty is another example of how we are investing behind this trend.”

Blackstone is an alternative asset manager with $1 trillion in assets under management. The firm is based in New York.