Blackstone and Vista Equity to buy software firm Energy Exemplar

Blackstone and Vista Equity Partners have agreed to acquire Energy Exemplar, an Australian simulation software provider of the global power market. The seller is The Riverside Company. No financial terms were disclosed.

Riverside’s Australia Fund invested in EE in 2017.

“Riverside invested significantly into R&D, resulting in a leading global cloud product for the industry, building grid databases throughout the world and establishing new products into business intelligence and insights,” said RAF Principal Nicholas Pejnovic in a statement. “We’re thrilled to launch Energy Exemplar forward into its next chapter of growth supported by two of the world’s most successful investment firms.”

Lazard acted as financial advisor for Energy Exemplar on the transaction while Jones Day and Herbert Smith Freehills provided legal guidance. Deloitte advised globally on accounting and tax issues.

Founded in 1988, Riverside invests in the middle market.