Blackstone appoints Nides as vice chairman, strategy and client relations

Nides is a former vice chairman of Morgan Stanley, Deputy Secretary of State, and Ambassador to Israel.

In his new role at Blackstone, Nides will support a variety of strategic firmwide initiatives and special projects, as well as focus on senior client relationships globally

Blackstone has more than $1 trillion in assets under management

Founded in 1985, Blackstone is based in New York City

Blackstone has named Thomas R. Nides as vice chairman, strategy and client relations.

Nides is a former vice chairman of Morgan Stanley, Deputy Secretary of State, and Ambassador to Israel.

In his new role at Blackstone, Nides will support a variety of strategic firmwide initiatives and special projects, as well as focus on senior client relationships globally.

On this appointment, Stephen A. Schwarzman, Blackstone co-founder, chairman and CEO said in a statement, “We are delighted to welcome Tom Nides to Blackstone. Tom has operated at the highest levels of both the public and private sectors and brings a wealth of relationships across the financial, government and geographic spectrum. We are still in the early innings of our global expansion and believe he will be a tremendous asset to our people and clients.”

Blackstone has more than $1 trillion in assets under management. Founded in 1985, Blackstone is based in New York City.