Blackstone-backed Desotec buys Evoqua’s carbon reactivation and exchange services unit

Evoqua Water Technologies is a provider of water and wastewater treatment solutions

Desotec was founded in 1990

Blackstone acquired Desotec in 2021

Desotec, which is backed by Blackstone, has acquired Pittsburgh-based Evoqua Water Technologies’ carbon reactivation and exchange services business. No financial terms were disclosed.

Desotec is a provider of sustainable mobile filtration solutions in Europe.

The acquisition includes Evoqua’s product lines’ workforce, reactivation facilities and associated equipment in Darlington, Pennsylvania and Parker, Arizona; and the reactivation and carbon vessel manufacturing facility in Red Bluff, California.

On the deal, Jürgen Pinker, senior managing director at Blackstone, said in a statement, “Leveraging Blackstone’s long track-record of successful corporate partnerships and experience in backing strong management teams, we are excited to continue Desotec’s success story, working together with Julie and the wider team to build a global partner of choice for its clients, suppliers and employees. As the need for environmental services is increasingly front and center, we believe Desotec is well positioned to continue to take advantage of the market opportunity and remain confident the company will continue to thrive for the long-term future.”

Blackstone has $991 billion in assets under management.