Blackstone backs Israeli security company Adaptive Shield

Blackstone has made an investment in Tel Aviv-based Adaptive Shield, a SaaS security firm.

This investment will be used to accelerate Adaptive Shield’s mission to protect companies as the number of SaaS applications used by enterprises has continued to grow rapidly.

“Thinking about where attackers are going next is key to growing a world-class cybersecurity program that protects our brand, reputation, investors, and intellectual property,” said Adam Fletcher, chief security officer at Blackstone in a statement. “We have partnered with and are using Adaptive Shield to help us continuously monitor the security posture of business-critical SaaS applications used across Blackstone to further protect the firm from attackers.”

