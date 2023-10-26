Blackstone CTO John Stecher: ‘Generative AI can enhance private equity dealmaking’

Blackstone is building an in-house tool that ‘has the potential to intelligently augment our investment process using generative AI.'

How are private equity firms using Chat GPT and other generative AI tools throughout their dealmaking activities? It’s a question PE Hub has asked many of our sources this year, as firms try to leverage the potential power of the new technology while balancing concerns about quality and security. Today, we gain insights on the topic from John Stecher, chief technology officer at Blackstone.

What is Blackstone’s investment strategy on generative AI?

Our approach to investing in AI is far broader than just generative AI. It encompasses evaluating everything from picks and shovels core technologies to companies uniquely positioned to apply those technologies in specific industry verticals and produce the infrastructure required to build and power the data centers.

We have made investments that are in line with those themes, including in QTS Data Centers, which spans approximately 9 million square feet within North America and Europe. We have also made investments into Ontra.ai and 73 Strings, which are aiming to use AI to redefine the legal field and private capital valuation industry.

What’s Blackstone’s view on the potential for ChatGPT and generative AI in private equity dealmaking?

We believe that generative AI can enhance private equity dealmaking by making it easier for analysts to navigate through reams of data when generating an investment thesis and significantly reduce the amount of time we spend evaluating multiple deals, which would allow us to focus more on the deals we want to pursue while eliminating risk.

Our perspective is that as generative AI becomes more commonplace, it has the potential to make our employees more productive, enable them with deeper insights into data and help them make better informed investment decisions for our clients. All this implementation needs to, of course, be done thoughtfully and ethically.

How is Blackstone using generative AI today?

Blackstone is starting to leverage generative AI in several ways. On the engineering side, we are working with a generative AI product called Cody, from Sourcegraph, that surveys Blackstone’s abundant, fragmented codebases and then writes codes and creates new software to help cut the time needed to deal with those tasks significantly.

On the investment side, we are building an in-house tool that has the potential to intelligently augment our investment process using generative AI, such as enabling our investment teams to generate deep company and sector analysis. We are also exploring rolling out the various “co-pilot” and assistant tools from Microsoft, Zoom and Salesforce to help our employees be more productive.

How does Blackstone address concerns about protecting proprietary data and about the quality of output from generative AI?

Data privacy and protection is top of mind for us. We have a world-class cybersecurity program that aims to ensure our data both at flight and at rest is as secure as possible. Prior to evaluating and starting to leverage generative AI platforms, we spent and continue to spend a significant amount of time seeking to ensure that our data won’t be leaked to the base model and is handled in a proprietary manner.

We also validate the quality of output from generative AI tools to ensure that these tools enable productivity. We put the same care into our other technology platforms, as protecting our data is critical to us.

What’s ahead for generative AI at Blackstone?

We expect to roll out more AI-based solutions across the firm. Some of the tools we are exploring include co-pilot assistants across a variety of software platforms to drive productivity, self-service helpdesk chatbots, and technology that aims to enhance our finance processes, software development, marketing content generation and legal tasks.

We will also continue to develop bespoke generative AI use cases specifically to Blackstone and work with our portfolio companies to support them on building their internal AI platforms and integrating AI into their products and processes.

For more on how dealmakers are exploring the technology, see PE Hub‘s recent coverage:

How Chat GPT, generative AI are beefing up PE deal sourcing

BC Partners brings generative AI into deal sourcing

BlueFlame launches generative AI platform for alternative assets industry