Blackstone embraces GenAI in dealmaking; HarbourView picks up Christine McVie’s Fleetwood Mac rights

Good morning, Hubsters. MK Flynn here with the Wire.

Chat GPT and all things generative AI have been top of mind for many this year. At PE Hub, we’ve been asking our sources for thoughts on how the new technology may transform dealmaking.

Today, I’ve got an interview with John Stecher, the CTO of Blackstone, about the PE firm’s GenAI strategy and the new tool it’s building for Blackstone’s investment process.

There’s a land grab going on in the music rights business. HarbourView picked up the rights to music from Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Christine McVie and Pat Benatar, and we’ll share the details.

Another trend we’ve been following is the rise of the add-on. With home-run deals harder to hit in today’s market, PE firms have been playing a lot of small ball. We’ll take a look at Kian Capital’s plans for one of its portfolio companies.

First up to bat, Blackstone.

Deeper insights

How are PE using Chat GPT and other generative AI tools throughout their dealmaking activities? It’s a question PE Hub has asked many of our sources this year, as firms try to leverage the potential power of the new technology while balancing concerns about quality and security.

For some answers, I turned to John Stecher, chief technology officer at Blackstone.

What is Blackstone’s investment strategy on generative AI?

Our approach to investing in AI is far broader than just generative AI. It encompasses evaluating everything from picks and shovels core technologies to companies uniquely positioned to apply those technologies in specific industry verticals and produce the infrastructure required to build and power the data centers.

We have made investments that are in line with those themes, including in QTS Data Centers, which spans approximately 9 million square feet within North America and Europe. We have also made investments into Ontra.ai and 73 Strings, which are aiming to use AI to redefine the legal field and private capital valuation industry.

What’s Blackstone’s view on the potential for ChatGPT and generative AI in private equity dealmaking?

We believe that generative AI can enhance private equity dealmaking by making it easier for analysts to navigate through reams of data when generating an investment thesis and significantly reduce the amount of time we spend evaluating multiple deals, which would allow us to focus more on the deals we want to pursue while eliminating risk.

Our perspective is that as generative AI becomes more commonplace, it has the potential to make our employees more productive, enable them with deeper insights into data and help them make better informed investment decisions for our clients. All this implementation needs to, of course, be done thoughtfully and ethically.

How is Blackstone using generative AI today?

Blackstone is starting to leverage generative AI in several ways. On the engineering side, we are working with a generative AI product called Cody, from Sourcegraph, that surveys Blackstone’s abundant, fragmented codebases and then writes codes and creates new software to help cut the time needed to deal with those tasks significantly.

On the investment side, we are building an in-house tool that has the potential to intelligently augment our investment process using generative AI, such as enabling our investment teams to generate deep company and sector analysis. We are also exploring rolling out the various “co-pilot” and assistant tools from Microsoft, Zoom and Salesforce to help our employees be more productive.

How does Blackstone address concerns about protecting proprietary data and about the quality of output from generative AI?

Data privacy and protection is top of mind for us. We have a world-class cybersecurity program that aims to ensure our data both at flight and at rest is as secure as possible. Prior to evaluating and starting to leverage generative AI platforms, we spent and continue to spend a significant amount of time seeking to ensure that our data won’t be leaked to the base model and is handled in a proprietary manner.

We also validate the quality of output from generative AI tools to ensure that these tools enable productivity. We put the same care into our other technology platforms, as protecting our data is critical to us.

What’s ahead for generative AI at Blackstone?

We expect to roll out more AI-based solutions across the firm. Some of the tools we are exploring include co-pilot assistants across a variety of software platforms to drive productivity, self-service helpdesk chatbots, and technology that aims to enhance our finance processes, software development, marketing content generation and legal tasks.

We will also continue to develop bespoke generative AI use cases specifically to Blackstone and work with our portfolio companies to support them on building their internal AI platforms and integrating AI into their products and processes.

For more on how dealmakers are exploring the technology, see PE Hub‘s recent coverage:

• How Chat GPT, generative AI are beefing up PE deal sourcing

• BC Partners brings generative AI into deal sourcing

• BlueFlame launches generative AI platform for alternative assets industry

Don’t stop thinking about tomorrow

HarbourView Equity Partners has acquired the late Christine McVie’s share of Fleetwood Mac recorded music royalties, Iris Dorbian reports. The investment firm has also inked a deal to buy a share of Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo’s recorded music and publishing assets.

McVie, who passed away in November 2022, is best known to music fans as a member of the iconic pop/rock band Fleetwood Mac for which she contributed vocals, played the keyboard and composed songs.

In 1998, McVie was awarded the Brit Award for Outstanding Contribution, the same year Fleetwood Mac was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

“Christine’s remarkable talents played an integral role in shaping Fleetwood Mac’s sound,” said HarbourView founder and CEO Sheresse Clarke Soares in a statement. “The band’s timeless music and worldwide influence continues to captivate all generations of listeners today. We are honored to uphold that legacy as we welcome Christine’s lifetime of work with the band into HarbourView.”

Like Fleetwood Mac, power couple Benatar and Giraldo have also carved an indelible niche in the pop/rock landscape. Thanks to Benatar’s achievements as a vocalist and Giraldo’s as a guitarist, producer and songwriter, the couple has sold over 30 million records worldwide and garnered four Grammy Awards. Benatar and Giraldo were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022.

Headquartered in Newark, New Jersey, HarbourView invests in the entertainment and media space. Since launching in 2021, the firm has acquired over 45 music catalogs to date. Among the firm’s most recent acquisitions were the select recorded music and publishing assets of recording artist Wiz Khalifa.

Due to the sector’s recession-resistant ability to provide stable and consistent cashflow in a rocky economy, investing in music royalties and copyrights has become a popular trend in private equity over the past few years. Earlier this year, Iris spoke to Lyric Capital, which had closed its second music royalty fund at $800 million, about this trend. Lyric Capital’s holdings include hits recorded by a wide range of artists, including Taylor Swift, Whitney Houston, Madonna, Jay-Z, Eminem, The Who, Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra.

Keep on adding on

When Kian Capital completed the acquisition of Team Air in May, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based lower mid-market PE firm eyed two pillars of growth for the Nashville-based HVAC equipment distributor. The first was territory expansion, and the second was an acquisition program.

Rafael Canton spoke to Kian Capital principal Jordan Lee for an update on the strategy.

Recently, Team Air took steps to completing its first pillar, Lee said. The company was awarded new territories from its OEM partner American Standard. Based in Piscataway, New Jersey, American Standard is a manufacturer of HVAC systems, plumbing fixtures and automotive parts, and is a division of Trane Technologies.

The expansion territories awarded to Team Air include 130 counties throughout the majority of Kentucky and pieces of southern Indiana and Illinois. Team Air also plans on opening three new branch locations in Evansville, Indiana as well as Louisville and Lexington, Kentucky. Next is the acquisition program.

Kian is using its own capital to finance the branch build out and essentially starting from scratch in the new markets. In terms of add-ons, Kian has some deals in the pipeline that it can’t speak about yet.

“I think it’s fair to assume that we will announce an add-on acquisition within the first six months of 2024,” Lee told Rafael. “If we did it, we will be looking within our footprint of Tennessee, Kentucky, northern Georgia, southern Indiana and southern Illinois.”

Lee said Kian also has one other geographic expansion target in the Midwest that it plans to make in late-2024, early 2025.

Kian is looking for businesses where the vast majority are founder-, second generation- or third generation-owned without succession plans. They tend to be with an OEM partner that’s not American Standard.

What’s enticing for Kian is the opportunity to convert potential add-on distributors from whatever brand they might be using to American Standard. That would increase American Standard’s market share and sales and further the relationship between manufacturer and distributor.

“We liked the acquisitions because you’re buying into businesses with real brand equity,” Lee said. “These add-ons tend to be businesses that have been with communities for decades, and they have a very loyal contractor dealer base that comes with them. And it’s an easy way for us to enter into a new market.”

That’s a wrap for today. Rafael will write to you tomorrow, as Obey Martin Manayiti takes a few well-deserved days off.

And I’ll be back with more on Monday.

Cheers,

MK