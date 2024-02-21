Blackstone Growth bets on coffee culture, Patient Square talks to LPs about second fund

Morning Hubs!

This is Chris, on for Wire Wednesday. A big thank you to everyone who sent in your best exits of 2023. We have a strong selection of deals to sift through across our various categories.

– Blackstone Growth’s bet on coffee chain drive-through

– KKR to sell majority stake in music catalog business

– Patient Square is talking to LPs about its second fund

Coffee

What is behind Blackstone Growth’s recent investment in 7 Brew, a fast-paced drive-through coffee chain? The deal, for a minority stake in the company, is expected to close soon, writes Rafael Canton on PE Hub.

The company, formed in 2017, features various coffee creations like the Blondie (vanilla and caramel breve), the Brunette (hazelnut and caramel mocha) and the German Chocolate (coconut and caramel mocha). It has expanded over the past several years, with more than 190 stands operating across the US, up from nine units three years ago.

“7 Brew is a prime example of a founder-led business that can really benefit from our data and expertise – as the largest owner of commercial real estate – in areas like traffic patterns, people flows and [master service agreements],” Blackstone Growth senior managing director Todd Hirsch told PE Hub.

Customer service was a big selling point for Blackstone with the chain, which counts as an early investor Jimmy John Liautaud, the founder of sandwich chain Jimmy John’s. The drive-through offers two lanes of service, rather than one, and members of 7 Brew staff take orders right from customers in their vehicles, with no counter or stand separating employees, Rafael writes.

Blackstone saw long-term tailwinds when franchising is paired with the coffee category.

“It’s a large addressable market,” Blackstone managing director Katie Storer said. “It’s a pretty habitual, inherently social consumer behavior. As you think about recurring consumer behavior, that doesn’t always exist to this extent in the consumer landscape. But here that habitual kind of routine of coffee each morning or afternoon is embedded in consumers’ daily behavior and is a go-to social experience.”

Read more here on PE Hub.

Exit

KKR agreed to sell its majority stake in Chord Music Partners, a catalog that includes works from The Weekend, Lorde, Diplo, ZZ Top and John Legend. The deal puts Chord’s valuation at $1.85 billion.

The buyers are Universal Music Group and Chord’s current shareholder Dundee Partners and its investor consortium. KKR and Dundee Partners (the Hendel family office) formed Chord in 2021.

According to deal terms, Universal Music will acquire a 25.8 percent stake in Chord for $240 million while the Dundee consortium will own a 74.2 percent stake.

In addition to Chord, Dundee is the majority owner of Knitting Factory Entertainment, Partisan Records and Kino Lorber.

Read more here on PE Hub.

Quick

Emerging manager Patient Square Capital, a healthcare specialist, is talking to limited partners about its second fund, a quick turnaround from its closing of its debut fund last year.

Patient Square, formed by ex-KKR executive Jim Momtazee, closed Fund I on $3.9 billion in 2023. The firm could target between $5 billion and $6 billion for the second pool, sources told Buyouts.

Patient Square targets investments in growing healthcare businesses in subsectors like biopharmaceuticals, pharmaceutical value chain, medical devices and diagnostics, providers and tech-enabled services, according to the firm’s Form ADV.

Read more here on Buyouts.

That's it for me!