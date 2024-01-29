Blackstone hires; Webster reportedly preps CRO for sale; PFCFO’s New York Forum kicks off

Happy Monday, Hubsters. MK Flynn here with the Wire.

Looking at the recent economic news, it looks like there may indeed be something to feel happy about. And there may be more good news coming. If the Fed cuts interest rates, that could be a boon to PE dealmaking.

Tomorrow, I’ll be getting some insights on the economy and its impact on private equity at the Private Funds CFO Network’s 21st annual New York Forum, where I’ll be conducting the keynote interview with Meera Pandit, executive director, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

Today at PE Hub, we’re featuring an exclusive look at the upcoming sale process for CenExel Clinical Research by Webster Equity Partners.

And, as we often see in January, there’s a slew of PE People Moves, including a big one from Blackstone.

Let’s start with our Deep Dive of the Day.

CRO sale

After testing the market for CenExel Clinical Research three years ago, Webster Equity Partners is prepping the largest operator of independent clinical research sites in the US for sale in a process set to launch in February, three sources familiar with the matter told PE Hub’s Michael Schoeck.

CenExel is to be marketed on $85 million of EBITDA for 2023, two sources said. Though the clinical research M&A market has been slow over the past few years, CenExel could fetch a 13x or 14x EBITDA multiple in a sale, pegging the company’s valuation at around $1.2 billion, according to one source.

Webster previously attempted to sell CenExel in mid-2021, when sources told PE Hub the business generated $70 million of EBITDA.

Potential buyers for CenExel could include GHO Capital Partners, which operates Velocity Clinical Research; Linden Capital Partners, owner of Evolution Research Group; Curewell Capital, operator of the Alliance for Multispecialty Research; and KKR, whose portfolio company Headlands Research is also a comp to CenExel, one source said.

Another potential buyer group consists of contract research organizations (CROs). Avacare, the clinical research division of IQVIA, a public company, is one CRO that has been acquisitive. Other CROs, including Celerion, backed by HIG Capital, and Parexel, backed by EQT and Goldman Sachs Asset Management, might also see value in CenExel.

Goldman Sachs is Webster’s sellside adviser for the process, according to the sources.

Webster Equity Partners, CenExel and Goldman Sachs did not return requests for comment.

Clinical research is increasingly catching the interest of private equity investors. PE Hub has seen a flurry of deals involving clinical research sites and CROs.

On the move

Blackstone has named Thomas R. Nides as vice chairman, strategy and client relations, Iris Dorbian reports.

Nides is a former vice chairman of Morgan Stanley, Deputy Secretary of State, and Ambassador to Israel.

Most recently, he served briefly as vice chairman at Wells Fargo but stepped down in late October to return to Israel.

In his new role at Blackstone, Nides will support a variety of strategic firmwide initiatives and special projects, as well as focus on senior client relationships globally.

“We are delighted to welcome Tom Nides to Blackstone,” said Stephen A. Schwarzman, Blackstone co-founder, chairman and CEO, in a statement. “Tom has operated at the highest levels of both the public and private sectors and brings a wealth of relationships across the financial, government and geographic spectrum. We are still in the early innings of our global expansion and believe he will be a tremendous asset to our people and clients.”

For more PE hires and promotions, see the PE People Moves page on PE Hub.

Economic outlook

The optimistic outlook we’ve been hearing from our private equity dealmaker sources appears to be justified, given the recent news from the US Commerce Department that GDP growth exceeded expectations in Q4, buoyed by consumer confidence.

Check out some of the private equity dealmaker forecasts from PE Hub’s ongoing series of Q&As with PE thought leaders:

• Cambridge Associates’ Andrea Auerbach: Rate cuts in 2024 may break the transaction logjam and spur activity

• Vista’s Patrick Severson: Promising enterprise software sectors in 2024 include cybersecurity, energy transition, healthcare IT

• EY’s Arda Ural: Big pharma is driving a rebound in biopharma and medtech M&A

• Hamilton Lane’s Hartley Rogers: Private equity will separate into winners and losers

As I mentioned at the top, tomorrow morning, I’ll be diving into the economy at the Private Funds CFO Network’s 21st annual New York Forum.

I’ll be conducting the keynote interview with Meera Pandit, executive director, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

Pandit’s been with J.P. Morgan since 2011. She’s responsible for delivering timely market and economic insights to institutional and retail clients, conducting research on the global economy and capital markets, and running economic forecasts.

She’ll share her insights on uncovering current and future global economic trends, understanding where private equity sits in the global economy, navigating ongoing geopolitical concerns in the market, risk management strategies and more.

I hope to see you there!

As always, I’d love to hear from you at mk.flynn@pei.group.

That’s all for today. Coming up tomorrow is Craig McGlashan.

Happy dealmaking,

MK