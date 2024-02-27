Blackstone in for Barclays US’s credit card receivables; EQT to be ‘disciplined’ on deployment

Morning Hubsters, Craig McGlashan here.

For the second Tuesday in a row, we’ve got news of private equity buying a business from a bank, as financial institutions look to cut capital requirements and focus on core lending activities. This time its Blackstone agreeing a deal with the US arm of Barclays Bank.

Next we look beyond the headlines around EQT’s largest-ever fundraise to delve into the deals the Swedish private equity giant has made so far from EQT X and what it suggests about the wider dealmaking environment.

We then finish with Jefferies hiring two executives from William Blair for its private capital advisory team.

Credit where it’s due

Blackstone has agreed to buy about $1.1 billion of credit card receivables from the US division of UK bank Barclays, the latest move by a private equity firm to snap up assets from financial institutions looking to reduce capital requirements.

There could be more opportunities for private equity to take business lines from Barclays, with the bank saying that the Blackstone deal is “the first in a series of activities” it plans to reduce its risk-weighted assets and create more lending capacity for its US business, Barclays Bank Delaware (BBDE).

BBDE will retain legal title of the accounts and service them for a fee. Parent Barclays Bank plc will invest in the deal alongside Blackstone’s insurance accounts.

“This collaboration demonstrates how we are supporting leading financial institutions with large-scale, long-term, efficient capital solutions in the asset-based finance markets,” said Robert Horn, global head of infrastructure and asset-based credit at Blackstone, in a statement.

The deal has echoes of last week’s announcement that an investor group led by Stone Point Capital and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice had agreed to buy Truist Financial’s remaining stake in Truist Insurance Holdings.

Truist chairman and CEO Bill Rogers said the deal would “further strengthen our balance sheet, afford us the ability to maintain our earnings profile, and create significant ongoing flexibility to invest in our core banking franchise.”

Pacing

EQT this morning announced that it had collected $24 billion for its 10th flagship fund, EQT X, exceeding its $21.6 billion target.

You can get lots of details on how the size of the fundraise stacks up against EQT’s competition and what it suggests about LPs’ current preference for big-name firms from our colleagues over at Private Equity International.

But for dealmakers, this snippet with comment from Per Franzén, EQT’s head of private capital Europe and North America, should be particularly interesting:

Speaking about the deployment of the fund, Franzén said the market should expect to see a similar investment pace to what EQT has achieved over the last few years. “We want to continue to be disciplined when it comes to our pacing,” he said. “Our experience is that it’s never a smart thing to invest too fast, but it’s also not necessarily a smart move to invest too little… You want to find that balance.”

So what sort of pace has that been over the last year or so?

Well, EQT X is 30-35 percent invested and has announced seven investments since June 2022. These include medical components supplier Zeus, based in Orangeburg, South Carolina, a take-private of accounts receivable automation company Billtrust, based in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, and over in Europe, a $6.19 billion take-private of veterinary pharma business Dechra, based in Norwich, England.

EQT X is also, alongside TCV, looking to take Paris-headquartered digital music company Believe private.

Listed companies have been a “very attractive deal-sourcing market”, EQT’s global head of equity capital markets Magnus Tornling told PE Hub Europe last year.

“There are a lot of high-quality companies that have been listed for a long time, but also high-quality companies that have been listed for two to three years, where the valuations look pretty attractive.”

People news

Jefferies is hiring two executives from William Blair to join its private capital advisory team at a time of rising interest and challenges in fundraising and secondaries activity, sources told affiliate title Buyouts.

The hires come as secondaries advisory groups shift and expand, with some places growing their capabilities to meet increasing demand for transactions like continuation funds and LP portfolio sales.

Jefferies is hiring Gage Alpert and Gavin Kennedy to the private capital advisory team. The two will start in mid-March, one of the sources said.

Alpert, who will be a senior vice-president, joined William Blair in 2022 as the bank was building up its capabilities in secondaries advisory work. He previously worked at Lazard, starting in 2014, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Kennedy, who will be an associate, worked at William Blair beginning in 2022, before which he was a banking analyst at JPMorgan, his profile said.

OK that’s all for today – Chris Witkowsky will be in the chair tomorrow.

Cheers,

Craig