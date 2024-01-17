Blackstone makes first investment in Japan’s fintech sector, MidOcean invests in Re-Sourcing Group

Morning Hubsters!

– Blackstone makes its first investment in Japan’s fintech sector

– MidOcean invests in Re-Sourcing Group

– Allied Industrial Partners moving from deal-by-deal to its debut fund

First time

Blackstone Group is making its first investment in Japan’s fintech sector, with its acquisition of a majority stake in Sony Payment Services from Sony Bank, writes Obey Martin Manayiti on PE Hub.

Sony Bank will retain a minority interest in the company, which it launched in 1995 and pivoted to a standalone business in 2006.

“Japan is still physical cash-heavy on payments,” Atsuhiko Sakamoto, Blackstone’s head of PE in Japan, told Obey. He pointed out that most transactions in the country are still conducted with cash. Only 25 percent are cashless in Japan; whereas in the US, about 60 percent are cashless, and 90 percent are in China.

“Digitalization is a very good thesis to really get deep on,” Sakamoto explained. “E-commerce penetration is about 10 percent in Japan versus 15-20 percent in the US; the UK is 35 percent, and China is 45 percent.”

The business model in this sector is very stable, said Sakamoto. SPSV infrastructure, based on the clientele that it handles, especially from Sony Music and other entertainment platforms, is designed to accommodate huge traffic. At every transaction, SPSV gets a cut.

“Once you are in, basically, customer retention is almost 99 percent for us. As more transactions happen, we get a small cut,” he said.

Read the full story here on PE Hub.

Recruiting

MidOcean Partners made a significant investment in the Re-Sourcing Group, which provides staffing, consulting and direct hire services specializing in finance and accounting, legal and compliance and IT. Other investors in the company include McNally Capital and Boathouse Capital.

The investment is MidOcean’s fifth investment in the professional services and human capital sector, the firm said in a statement. Previous investments include GHR Healthcare; System One; Global Knowledge; and the Planet Group.

In January, Boathouse Capital invested in Re-Sourcing Group. McNally first invested in the company in 2020. Re-Sourcing was formed in 2003 and operates under several brands including Compliance Risk Concepts, Conexus, JW Michaels and ExecuSource.

Read more here on PE Hub.

Funded

We’ve seen a few examples of independent sponsors moving into the commingled fund world – a time-tested strategy among first-time fundraisers.

Here’s another one – Allied Industrial Partners, formed in 2019, has hit the market with its debut fund. The firm, led by ex-Sole Source executive Bradford Rossi and Philip Wright, founder and senior executive at Gravity Oilfield Services, has built a portfolio of five investments on a deal-by-deal basis.

Allied Industrial Partners targets segments like industrial services; waste management and environmental services; critical infrastructure; power and utilities; distribution; and niche manufacturing.

Check out this story and our extensive database of new managers here.

