Blackstone snaps up Power Grid Components Inc

Blackstone has acquired Power Grid Components Inc, an Alabama-based provider of electrical products. The seller was Shorehill Capital LLC. No financial terms were disclosed.

PGC was founded in 2017 by CEO Rick McClure and Shorehill Capital LLC.

McClure and the other senior leaders will remain with the business in their current positions following the transaction.

On the deal, David Foley, global head of Blackstone Energy Transition Partners, said in a statement, “As a leading investor in the energy transition, we proactively seek out companies with strong, entrepreneurial management and work to help them fully capitalize on the growth opportunities available to them. The acquisition of Power Grid Components fits squarely within one of our favorite investment themes – the U.S. electrical grid, joining our other recent grid-related investments, including Champlain Hudson Power Express, equipment manufacturers such as Sabre and grid software companies such as Energy Exemplar.”

Blackstone has over $1 trillion in assets under management.

Blackstone Energy Transition Partners is Blackstone’s energy-focused private equity business.