Blackstone takes 80% of data center JV; BlackRock-backed Influence Media tunes into Enrique Iglesias

To cap the week off, we are starting with a look at Blackstone establishing a data center joint venture with Digital Realty, a sector that is booming thanks to the rise of generative AI and cloud computing.

Next, we will saunter through some interesting recent deals including BlackRock-backed Influence Media investing in popstar Enrique Iglesias’ catalog of music.

Finally, we head to the sports sector to dive into Arctos Sports Partners’ investment in French soccer club Paris Saint-Germain and the firm’s strategy of taking minority stakes in professional sports teams.

Data centers draw PE interest

Blackstone announced that its affiliated funds led by Infrastructure, real estate and tactical opportunities have agreed to establish a joint venture with Austin, Texas-based Digital Realty.

Blackstone will acquire an 80 percent ownership interest in the joint venture for approximately $700 million of initial capital contributions, while Digital Realty will have a 20 percent stake.

The joint venture will see four hyperscale data center campuses developed in Frankfurt, Paris and Northern Virginia. Digital Realty will manage the development and day-to-day operations of the data centers.

The data center campuses have a total estimated development cost of approximately $7 billion. The campuses are planned to support the construction of 10 data centers with approximately 500 MW of potential IT load capacity.

“Data centers are experiencing once-in-a-generation demand growth, driven by cloud adoption and the AI revolution,” said Jon Gray, president and COO of Blackstone. “Digital infrastructure is one of our highest conviction investment themes as a firm, and this transaction with a trusted data center operator in Digital Realty is another example of how we are investing behind this trend.”

In July, we covered the rising interest in data centers among PE firms with six deals that happened during the spring and summer of this year. Digital Realty was involved in a similar deal previously. In July, Arizona-headquartered GI Partners acquired a 65 percent stake in two hyperscale data centers based in Elk Grove Village, Illinois. Digital Realty is managing both data centers while taking a 35 percent stake.

Influence Media finds rhythm

BlackRock- and Warner Music-backed Influence Media Partners announced that it acquired the music catalog of Grammy Award-winning recording artist Enrique Iglesias. Iglesias has sold more than 180 million albums worldwide and released 11 studio albums and three greatest hits compilations.

Influence Media counts over 26 catalogs in its portfolio. This includes several such as Blake Shelton, Future and Julia Michaels among others. The firm is based in New York.

“Enrique is a global icon and having him as a part of our Influence Media family is a game-changing moment for us,” said Influence Media founder and co-managing partner Lylette Pizarro in a statement. “For a quarter of a century, he has captivated fans globally with chart-topping and record-breaking hits.”

Music catalogs have become trendy among investors due to their ability to draw stable and consistent cashflow. PE Hub’s Iris Dorbian hit that note with a look at five music catalog deals that have happened this year from firms like HarbourView and Carlyle.

Minority stakes

Dallas-headquartered private equity firm Arctos Partners announced that it took a stake of up to 12.5 percent in French football club Paris Saint-Germain. The deal values PSG at $4.32 billion.

Through the investment, PSG will look to grow its operations and support its real estate activities, including its stadium and its training center. The sports franchise will also look to expand into new markets, including North America.

Arctos has primarily focused on minority investments with professional sports teams based in the U.S. It has found its sweet spot in sports, with investments in six Major League Baseball teams including the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers, three teams in the National Basketball Association and two teams in the National Hockey League.

Thoma Bravo-backed Nearmap acquires Betterview

Location intelligence and aerial imagery solutions provider Nearmap announced that it acquired California-based property intelligence and risk management platform Betterview.

Thoma Bravo completed its platform acquisition of Nearmap in November 2022. Nearmap was founded in Australia in 2007. The company later expanded operations into the U.S. in 2014.

“The Nearmap acquisition of Betterview is transformative for the industry,” said Andy Watt, CEO of Nearmap in a statement. “Integrating the Betterview platform and AI solutions into the Nearmap technology stack will enable better visualization of the truth on the ground with a richer, more powerful set of AI capabilities that combine the best of both companies.”

