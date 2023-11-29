Blackstone to buy pet care provider Rover in a $2.3bn take-private deal

Rover is based in Seattle

Kirkland & Ellis is acting as legal counsel to Blackstone

Blackstone has agreed to acquire Rover, an online marketplace for pet care, in an all-cash transaction valued at around $2.3 billion.

Rover is based in Seattle. Over 93 million services were booked by over four million pet parents on Rover with more than one million pet care providers paid across North America and Europe as of 30 September.

Rover stockholders will receive $11.00 per share in cash, representing a premium of around 61 percent to the volume weighted average share price of Rover’s Class A common stock over the 90 trading days ending on 28 November.

“Our investment highlights Blackstone’s high-conviction focus on backing rapidly growing digital businesses and supporting talented entrepreneurs with extensive resources to take advantage of transformational growth opportunities,” said Sachin Bavishi, a senior MD at Blackstone.

The merger agreement includes a customary 30-day “go-shop” period expiring on 29 December, according to a release. During this period, Rover and its advisors will be permitted to solicit, consider and negotiate alternative acquisition proposals from third parties, the release added.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024, subject to the approval of Rover’s stockholders and regulatory clearances.

Evercore is acting as lead financial advisor and Moelis & Company is also acting as a financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis is acting as legal counsel to Blackstone.

