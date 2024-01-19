Blackstone to take Tricon Residential private in $3.5bn deal

Blackstone will pay $11.25 per common share in cash

With the deal’s closing, Tricon’s shares will no longer be listed on the New York Stock Exchange or the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Tricon has a portfolio of about 38,000 single-family rental homes in the US Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Toronto

Blackstone’s Blackstone Real Estate Partners X together with Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust (BREIT) have agreed to acquire all outstanding common shares of Tricon Residential, a Toronto-based owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes.

Blackstone will pay $11.25 per common share in cash. The purchase price represents a premium of 30 percent to Tricon’s closing share price on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on 18 January, the last trading day prior to the deal’s announcement, and a 42 percent premium to the volume-weighted average share price on the NYSE over the previous 90 days.

This equates to a $3.5 billion equity deal value based on fully-diluted shares outstanding.

BREIT will maintain its 11 percent ownership stake post-closing. The income trust made an initial $240 million exchangeable preferred equity investment in Tricon in 2020.

With the deal’s closing, Tricon’s shares will no longer be listed on the NYSE or the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Tricon has a portfolio of about 38,000 single-family rental homes in the US Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Toronto.

Tricon plans plans to complete its $1 billion development pipeline of new single-family rental homes in the US and $2.5 billion of new apartments in Canada, together with its existing joint venture partners, according to a statement. It will also continue to enhance the quality of existing single-family homes in the US through an additional $1 billion of planned capital projects over the next several years.

“Tricon provides access to high-quality housing, and we are fully committed to delivering an exceptional resident experience together,” said Nadeem Meghji, global co-head of Blackstone Real Estate, in a statement. “We are excited that our capital will propel Tricon’s efforts to add much needed housing supply across the US and in Toronto, Canada.”

Based in New York, Blackstone is an alternative asset manager with more than $1 trillion in assets.

BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank Securities, JP Morgan Securities and Wells Fargo are acting as Blackstone’s financial advisors and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg are acting as legal counsel.