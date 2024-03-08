Blackstone’s Jonathan Gray on M&A rebounding; GI Partners, TA Associates set eyes on Netsmart; plus International Women’s Day

Good morning dealmakers, thank goodness it’s Friday.

It’s Obey Martin Manayiti here with the newsletter this morning.

Today is International Women’s Day and to help celebrate, I will feature an interview with Marcelia Freeman from Clearlake Capital, who is part of our Women in PE, Class of 2024 special report.

But first, I have the latest from PEI Group’s NEXUS 2024 summit, where Jonathan Gray, president and chief operating officer of Blackstone, has said that he sees M&A rebounding.

Up next, we have a scoop that GI Partners and TA Associates took first-round bids for medical payment processor Netsmart this week.

And then I will look at AE Industrial’s investment in a producer of fuel for military aircraft and spacecraft.

M&A will come back

“M&A is a cyclical business,” said Jonathan Gray, president and chief operating officer of Blackstone, in his remarks in a Fireside Chat with Richard Melville, the editorial director, US, of PE Hub publisher PEI Group, at the NEXUS 2024 summit on March 7.

“Three times in the last 30 years, M&A has gone down by 50 to 60 percent: in the early ’90s, in ’08-’09 after the financial crisis, and the last two years,” said Gray. “And in those previous two periods of time, within four or five years, you got back to those levels, and then you went higher. And you’d say, ‘why is that?’ Well, if you have a growing equity market and you have growing asset value around the world, things happen. A private equity firm needs to sell a business, a family has something happen in their lives, an institution needs liquidity. I describe M&A as almost like flotation devices below the water; eventually they’ll come up. And So M&A will come back.”

Gray pointed out that, historically, M&A doesn’t come back immediately to the peak level.

“You start to slowly build. I would think of this as a transitional year.”

For more coverage of NEXUS, see this interview with KKR’s co-chief executive Scott Nuttall.

Medical payment

GI Partners and TA Associates took first-round bids for medical payment processor Netsmart on March 6 in a sale that could see the software technology firm trade at a $5 billion valuation, including assumed debt, two sources familiar with the matter told PE Hub.

My colleague Michael Schoeck wrote that the sale process for the $200 million EBITDA company has seen solid private equity buyout interest, though one of the sources issued a caveat by saying GI Partners’ valuation expectations for the target may be too high.

The source stressed that certain interested parties have said realistic bids for Netsmart were more closely aligned with a low $4 billion ballpark valuation. That valuation is in line with the mid-teens EBITDA multiple the sponsors conveyed at the time of the sale’s launch, the second source added.

Netsmart is an attractive target for a generalist large-cap or upper mid-market sponsor, with the industry banker citing Thoma Bravo, Vista Equity Partners, KKR and Warburg Pincus as likely buyers.

The Overland Park, Kansas-based company is being advised by Goldman Sachs and William Blair on the sale process, which launched in January.

Spacecraft

Competition to build and provide accessories for spacecraft equipment has been ticking up in recent years, with private equity firms taking notice. Recently, AE Industrial acquired Calca Solutions, a manufacturer of hydrazine, a fuel that is used for spacecraft and military aircraft.

Based in Lake Charles, Louisiana, Calca Solutions was carved out from the Swedish chemical company Arxada.

“More spacecraft means more fuel,” said Kirk Konert, a managing partner at AEI. “Also, there are several new companies working on refueling satellites – ie putting gas stations in space – [and] this will further expand the market.”

A number of commercial- and government-sponsored space missions are sending satellites, researchers and other equipment into space. “The commercial space opportunity has a lot of upside for this investment,” Konert said.

Hydrazine is listed as a key chemical in the industrial defense base, according to Konert, “and we believe having that as a position is downside protection.”

The Department of Defense (DoD) is very focused on making sure that the US has a robust and resilient supply chain of hydrazine, Konert said. “Competition is mostly from foreign competitors – this company is one of the only domestic sources of this chemical and so that is key for the DoD from a supply chain perspective.”

Women in PE, class of 2024

Today is International Women’s Day and to help celebrate, I am featuring Marcelia Freeman, from Clearlake Capital, who is part of our Women in PE, Class of 2024 special report.

Being of service to others is a motto that has guided Freeman throughout her two-decade career in private equity and investment management, writes my colleague Iris Dorbian.

Whether it’s playing a pivotal role in Clearlake Capital’s 2022 fundraises, most notably Clearlake Capital Partners VII, which closed at more than $14.1 billion, or managing investor relationships at past employer EIG Global Energy Partners, Freeman revels in giving it her all. “I don’t leave anything on the field,” she says.

It’s a thought process that has led her to make diversity a key issue in her life and advocate for professionals from underrepresented groups to break through barriers and overcome challenges in business. In addition to being a popular speaker at various high-profile industry events focused on women and diversity, Freeman has also frequently advised several startups led by underrepresented founders.

“I’ve never had a mentor or role model,” says Freeman, who has an MBA from Harvard. “So I aim to be for others exactly what I needed when I was younger. Sometimes that means providing guidance, other times making connections. I don’t let opportunities to serve others pass by me.”

That’s it for today. MK Flynn will be back with more on Monday.

Have a nice weekend,

Obey