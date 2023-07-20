Blackstone’s Jonathan Gray: ‘Transaction activity will pick back up’; plus, L Catterton-backed IPO soared

Good morning, Hubsters. MK Flynn here with the Wire.

Yesterday delivered a successful IPO for a beauty company backed by L Catterton, and today began with Blackstone announcing it has surpassed $1 trillion in AUM for the first time, as the world’s largest PE firm released its second quarter earnings.

We’ve also got a Q&A with Apex Group’s Maxwell Johnston, who expressed “cautious optimism in M&A markets for the second half of 2023.”

One potential cloud on the sunny forecast: yesterday the DOJ and FTC released a draft of new guidelines that may dampen some private equity deals.

Dazzling debut

Despite the supposedly closed IPO market, L Catterton-backed beauty tech company Oddity made a surprisingly successful public debut yesterday.

L Catterton initially invested in the company in 2017. Oddity’s brands include SpoiledChild, which customizes makeup for individuals using machine learning and AI techniques.

The Greenwich, Connecticut-based PE firm shared details of the deal in a letter to investors that was viewed by PE Hub:

The shares started trading on NASDAQ this morning under the symbol “ODD” at $35.00 per share, significantly above the initial and revised filing ranges. ODD closed the first day of trading at $47.53 per share, up 36% from the IPO price. At today’s closing price, LCG III’s $50 million investment in ODDITY implies a total value of approximately $900 million, or a Gross MOIC of approximately 18x (12.7x net) and a Gross IRR of 68% (66% net). The Fund’s investment in ODDITY, including unrealized positions, represents approximately 1.5x the entire LCG III fund size of $615 million.

L Catterton has a long and strong track record of growing consumer brands. For example, the firm sold Tula Skincare to Procter & Gamble in 2022.

Pickup

Not only has Blackstone become the first PE firm to hit the $1 trillion mark, but the firm’s president gave an interview in which he said the deal drought may soon end.

“Markets will normalize, and transaction activity will pick back up,” Jonathan Gray told the Financial Times. “It’s possible with the economy slowing you could have another pullback in markets, but we have made it through the inflation shock and most of the way through the interest rate shock.”

Gray continued: “I feel better about the way markets look today than they did 12 months ago.”

Future path

“Among the factors bolstering cautious optimism in M&A markets for the second half of 2023 is that we have seen an acceptance of the new valuations in this macro environment and a future path to normalizing monetary policy that is encouraging the opening of credit markets, even if only for short periods,” Maxwell Johnston, head of M&A at Apex Group, told PE Hub’s Obey Martin Manayiti. “We remain confident that M&A volumes will pick up in the second half of 2023, as in the current macro-economic environment – where opportunities for organic growth are potentially dampened – M&A activity can deliver not only growth and scale, but also access to new markets, products and technologies, which can benefit clients and offer a competitive advantage.”

Cumulative effect

On a less positive note for the private equity industry, yesterday the FTC and DOJ released a draft update of new merger guidelines.

Two guidelines may sound an alarm to PE investors:

Guideline 9: When a Merger is Part of a Series of Multiple Acquisitions, the Agencies May Examine the Whole Series. If an individual transaction is part of a firm’s pattern or strategy of multiple acquisitions, the agencies consider the cumulative effect of the pattern or strategy.

Guideline 12: When an Acquisition Involves Partial Ownership or Minority Interests, the Agencies Examine Its Impact on Competition. Acquisitions of partial control or common ownership may in some situations substantially lessen competition.

The public comment period will last 60 days.

In the meantime, I’d love to hear your thoughts. What, if any, impact on your PE portfolio might the proposed guidelines have? Please email me at mk.flynn@peimedia.com

