Blackstone’s Verdun Perry shares insights on emerging GP-led secondaries; KKR launches medtech platform

Secondaries have been huge this year, as PE firms seek liquidity in a tough exit environment.

Today, we’re featuring a wide-ranging interview with Verdun Perry, who runs Blackstone Strategic Partners and has been investing in secondaries for 23 years. He’s seen the market go from roughly $1.3 billion in 2000 to about $130 billion in 2023.

Read the interview with PE Hub’s Rafael Canton to find out if Perry thinks that growth will continue in 2024.

In deal news this morning, KKR just unveiled a new medtech platform.

Finally, a recent survey of CEOs suggests more clouds may be on the horizon for dealmaking in 2024.

Let’s start with a quick look at the deal of the day.

Devices and diagnostics

KKR, along with medtech provider Hologic and VC firm Ajax Health, have created a new medical technology platform called Maverix Medical, reports Irien Joseph. Maverix will be based in Menlo Park, California, and managed by Ajax.

Maverix will develop and acquire technologies and commercial operations within the lung cancer disease category. And it will include KKR and Ajax Health’s portfolio company Serpex Medical, which develops technology that can target lung tissue for biopsy or delivery of therapy.

“This unique strategic partnership has enormous potential to develop, advance and bring to market differentiated devices and diagnostics and enable meaningful treatments for lung cancer patients,” said Ali Satvat, partner, co-head of Americas health care and global head of health care strategic growth at KKR.

Hold on

The secondaries market has grown tenfold in the 23 years since Verdun Perry began working in it. Today, funds focused on secondaries account for about a fifth of PE fundraising, and private equity firms are increasingly turning to secondaries as they seek creative paths to liquidity in the dealmaking downturn. But that wasn’t always the case.

Perry entered the secondaries market back in 2000 when Credit Suisse acquired Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette, which he had joined earlier in the year. After the acquisition, Perry began working for Credit Suisse’s Strategic Partners. Then in 2013, Blackstone bought Strategic Partners from Credit Suisse.

In 2013, Strategic Partners had $9 billion in assets under management. That figure has skyrocketed to $68 billion currently. And Perry leads the group as global head of Blackstone Strategic Partners.

As part of PE Hub’s ongoing series of Q&As with private equity thought leaders, reporter Rafael Canton spoke with Perry about a wide range of topics, including why secondaries are so compelling in today’s market. Here’s an excerpt from the interview.

What’s your perspective on the deal downturn?

It goes without saying that dealmaking declined in 2022 and 2023. Interest rates have gone up significantly as a result of higher inflation, and while people can speculate on whether the interest rate increases are over or not, one thing is clear. Interest rates are a lot higher than they were in 2021. As a result, debt capital, which is often required for people to get deals done, is a lot more expensive, and it’s less available.

When that happens, acquisition multiples come down, because equity percentage as a percentage of a deal increases. That often puts downward pressure on returns. One of the ways to overcome that is to pay a lower multiple. If you’re a seller and you’re not willing to accept the lower multiple, you hold. As a result, people are holding these assets longer, and that’s why you’re seeing exits and distributions decline significantly. Less exit activity. Less deal activity equates to less distributions.

For us, this presents an opportunity. Sellers that are already over-allocated to private equity are hoping that their over-allocation issue will be resolved as exits occur. But those sales aren’t happening at the pace that they had hoped. So instead, they’re pursuing opportunities on the secondary market to produce cash. For us, that presents more buying opportunities.

How has the secondaries market evolved?

The size of the market has grown tremendously over the past 23 years. In 2000, the global secondary market was roughly $1.3 billion in total volume annually. This year, we expect roughly $130 billion in volume.

If you look at the total value in private market funds today, it’s roughly $10.2 trillion. That includes buyout, venture, private real estate funds, private infrastructure funds and private credit. Of that $10.2 trillion, only about 1 percent trades on the secondary market, which we call the turnover rate. That number is tiny. But if we go back 23 years, the turnover rate was one half of 1 percent.

The size of the secondary opportunity has grown significantly, both because primary fundraising for private market funds has grown exponentially, as well as the increasing turnover rate.

The biggest evolution, frankly, is awareness. If you had come to me in 1999 and said tell me about secondaries, I would’ve said, “I’ve never heard of it.” That was true for most people.

Today, I would estimate around 80 percent of the LP community is familiar with secondaries. The fact that more people are aware of the opportunity to exit a long-term illiquid asset class should they need to or want to sell has effectively generated more volume.

Do you expect that growth to continue as we head into 2024?

Absolutely. When you think about the secondary market, one of the biggest misperceptions is that people sell when something’s wrong, or when they’re having a liquidity issue. That’s not true. The vast majority of sellers are selling to actively manage their portfolios.

For example, sellers may choose to sell older funds that are eight to 10 years old. They can sell those older funds to reduce the administrative and monitoring burden within their portfolio. Think about some of the private equity teams at large institutions. There might be four people, but they’re invested in 200 funds. That’s a lot to track and monitor.

Second, if you can sell off the older names, you can take the cash from the sale and redeploy into new investments that can potentially drive meaningful future performance.

I firmly believe the growth will continue. In fact, what we’ve seen is a step function up whenever there’s a disruption in the macro-economic environment. We saw it after 9/11 in the 2001-02 timeframe. We saw it after the 2008-09 financial crisis and we’re seeing it now.

Disruptions can often motivate large investors to evaluate how they can generate liquidity, and oftentimes, even after things improve, they become programmatic sellers.

I would argue that between now and 2030, this market will go from $130 billion in size to over $300 billion. Part of the reason is what I mentioned earlier, the turnover rate is only 1 percent. If the turnover rate were to go to 2-4 percent, there’s massive growth for this market. And that really speaks to the upside potential in terms of growth for the secondary market.

To use a baseball analogy, we’re still in the very early innings. I would argue we’re probably at the top of the second inning. And even if you’re not a baseball fan, you know that’s very early.

In addition to the diversified LP-led secondary market, you have an emerging GP-led secondary market where GPs are choosing to hold on to their best quality assets longer and they’re using what’s called a continuation fund vehicle to allow their limited partners to either elect to continue the journey or to sell to groups like me in a secondaries transaction. That’s coming online and will drive even more volume.

Click here to read more of Perry’s insights on the secondaries market. He also shared his perspective on making the PE industry more inclusive, such as recruiting from historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), including Perry’s alma mater, Morehouse College.

Uncertainty principle

We’ve been hearing a lot of optimism about dealmaking in 2024, but I saw a troubling sign in EY’s Q4 2023 CEO Outlook Pulse Survey.

M&A appetite dipped to the lowest level since 2014 with only 35 percent of respondents planning M&A in the next 12 months, according to the quarterly global survey of CEOs.

Current geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty was one of the reasons cited by Andrea Guerzoni, EY global vice chair, strategy and transactions.