Blue Owl Capital hires Goldman Sachs vet Crampton to lead new Strategic Equity Strategy

Blue Owl Capital has hired Chris Crampton as managing director to lead the firm’s new Strategic Equity Strategy.

The strategy will focus on single-asset GP-led secondary transactions, or continuation fund investments.

Previously, Crampton was a partner and head of services and industrials private equity investing within Goldman Sach’s merchant bankng and asset management divisions.

On the newly formed strategy and Crampton’s hiring, Doug Ostrover, CEO and co-founder of Blue Owl Capital, said in a statement, “Creating a complementary equity and secondaries strategy for our clients is a natural extension of Blue Owl’s existing business given our sizable origination funnel and deep relationships with leading financial sponsors. Combining Blue Owl’s global platform with Chris Crampton’s extensive investment experience in private markets further reinforces our value proposition as a leading solutions provider to the alternative asset management industry.”

Blue Owl Capital has $138.2 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2022.