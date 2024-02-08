Blue Owl teams with Lunate to scout for GP stakes; Baker Tilly to scale up; CPG companies for sale

Good morning, Hubsters. Michael Schoeck with you for the Thursday Wire.

Q1 dealmaking is picking up steam, with an asset manager JV announcement and an industrials company tacking on its sixth add-on deal this morning.

Selling GP stakes is a major source of capital and growth for PE firms, so today’s news that Blue Owl Capital and Lunate have formed a JV to acquire minority stakes in mid-sized GPs is significant.

In the industrial market, Align Capital Partners portfolio company Marco Rubber & Plastics is teeing up its sixth add-on acquisition, Allied Metric O-Rings & Seals.

In the advisory world, the stretched-thin CFO role coupled with a shortage of CPA firms drove Hellman & Friedman and Valeas Capital Partners to partner with Baker Tilly.

And today we’re featuring my reporting on several food companies hitting the market, including some scoops.

Raising the stakes

Blue Owl Capital and Lunate announced the formation of a JV to acquire minority stakes in private capital-oriented investment managers with assets under management of less than $10 billion.

The JV will target GPs with a clear sector specialization, differentiated approach, strong leadership and culture, and an established foundation of a stable platform with identifiable key drivers of franchise value, according to a statement.

“They [Lunate] bring valuable investment experience as both an LP and minority GP stake investor,” said Michael Rees, co-president of Blue Owl. “We think the combined effort will be truly differentiated for mid-sized GPs and be complementary to our existing strategy focused on larger managers.”

New York-based Blue Owl has been buying GP stakes for many years. In 2020, it merged with Dyal Capital Partners, a pioneer in the practice. In January 2023, the firm announced the final closing of Dyal Capital Partners V with over $12.9 billion of committed capital.

Lunate is an Abu Dhabi-based independent global alternative investment manager with $105 billion of assets under management.

Adding on

Align Capital Partners is hot off the press this morning with portfolio company Marco Rubber & Plastics announcing its sixth add-on acquisition, Allied Metrics O-Rings & Seals, a distributor of O-rings, gaskets and seals based in Naples, Florida.

Allied manufactures sealing products for 400 customers across the US in various end markets. Allied’s president and second-generation family owner, Bill Westerman, will remain involved with the company to ensure continued growth and a successful transition.

The target enhances Marco’s product depth and customer base while providing incremental growth opportunities across multiple end-markets.

Based in Seabrook, New Hampshire, Marco Rubber has rolled up regional industrial parts distributors since its first investment in the company back in 2020. In August 2023, Marco scooped up American Seal Packing, and in March 2022, it acquired Anchor Rubber Products.

CPA meets PE

Widening complexities for the role of chief financial officer coupled with a shortage of certified public accountants, are some of the factors that attracted Hellman & Friedman and Valeas Capital Partners to invest in Baker Tilly, a top 10 CPA firm, writes Obey Martin Manayiti.

Blake Kleinman, a partner at H&F, and Ed Woiteshek, co-founder and managing partner at Valeas, told Obey that their investment will position Baker Tilly for a wider market share, especially for the growing mid-sized business segment.

“We thought Baker Tilly was the best platform in terms of the strength of the leadership team, its brand and because it already has national coverage,” said Kleinman. “It already had the coverage of audit, tax and advisory and consulting services. It already had the scale as a top 10 player.”

Baker Tilly will be restructured as two entities: Baker Tilly Advisory Group LP, which will provide the firm’s business advisory, tax and other services, and Baker Tilly US LLP, which will provide the firm’s attest services.

The deal was supported by all Baker Tilly partners, and they are going to be owning equity alongside H&F and Valeas, with the same economic security, according to Kleinman. “That’s really a powerful alignment.”

Sweet and salty

Dealmaking has started to pick up, and PE Hub reporters are actively seeking scoops on PE-backed companies to hit the auction block.

Today, we’re featuring my look at a handful of food companies hitting the market.

Here are two of the companies I covered today:

Diamond Foods

Blue Road Capital’s snack company Diamond Foods, one of the largest North American distributors of mixed nuts, is expected to enter the market in the next two months, sources said.

Harris Williams is understood to have been recently engaged as sellside adviser. The company will be marketed off of $50 million in recent year EBITDA.

Blue Road, Diamond Foods and Harris Williams did not respond to requests for comment.

Hometown Food Company

Brynwood Partners portfolio company Hometown Food Company, producer of iconic baking products under the Pillsbury, Hungry Jack, Arrowhead Mills and Funfetti brand names, took first round bids on January 23 via sellside adviser Houlihan Lokey, according to sources.

The sources also said that Brynwood initially sought a double-digit sale multiple of 10x or more for the $90 million EBITDA company, but initial PE groups did not see the company selling for more than 8x or a high single digit multiple. Brynwood launched the sale process in late 2023 and is expected to sell Hometown to a consumer-focused PE sponsor.

Brynwood, Hometown and Houlihan Lokey did not return requests for comment.

Periodically, we’ll update you with more round-ups like this.

