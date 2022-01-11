Blue Point-backed TAS acquires Texas Water Management

TAS Environmental Services, a portfolio company of Blue Point Capital Partners, has acquired Texas Water Management, a liquid waste transportation service provider to industrial waste generators primarily in the Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast regions. No financial terms were disclosed.

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blue Point Capital Partners and its BPCP IV portfolio company, TAS Environmental Services (TAS), announced today the acquisition of Texas Water Management (TWM), a liquid waste transportation service provider to industrial waste generators primarily in the Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast regions.

Founded in 1997, TWM services diverse customers, including gas retailers, major energy corporations, municipalities and environmental and consulting firms. TWM has grown to become a leader in the wastewater removal business due to its strong track record of customer service, experience and safety. The Company also provides emergency response clean-up, contaminated soil disposal, grease trap clean out and other services for liquid and particulate non-hazardous waste materials.

“We are excited for Texas Water Management to join the TAS family, and we look forward to working alongside President Mark Atkins and our combined teams to continue to expand our liquid waste business. TWM’s commitment to quality and excellent customer service fit perfectly with our core values,” said TAS CEO Ed Genovese.

“Texas Water Management is a highly complementary add-on that increases our exposure to liquid waste services,” said Blue Point Partner Sean Ward. “This investment will expand TAS’ service offering in a core and strategic line of business while strengthening its geographic density in the broader Gulf Coast market.”

TWM represents the fourth add-on acquisition since Blue Point acquired TAS in May 2019. With support from the Blue Point team, TAS will continue pursuing additional acquisitions of companies with complementary offerings and geographies.

“The addition of Texas Water Management aligns with the growth and value creation strategy we have been building upon since the start of Blue Point’s partnership with TAS,” said Blue Point Principal Charley Geiger. “This acquisition furthers our goal to become a leader in the environmental services sector and provides great momentum for TAS’ continued success.”

TAS Environmental Services (TAS) (www.taslp.com) is a leading provider of specialized environmental and industrial services in the southwest United States. TAS offers comprehensive services including industrial cleaning, hydro blasting, waste transportation and disposal, emergency response, tank cleaning, box rental, pipeline maintenance and remediation, among others. TAS’ service reach extends routinely throughout the mid and southwest; however, its pipeline services and special projects are available coast to coast.